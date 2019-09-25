Mid Sussex mum is fundraising for Parkinson’s charity

A Mid Sussex woman who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease two years ago is fundraising for charity - and is hoping to hit her £2,000 target.

After 14 months of tests and scans, 40 year old Emma King received the devastating news that she had early onset Parkinson’s disease.

She said: “It was a massive blow at such a young age and with two young girls, at the time ages six and eight. I was devastated, especially with the consultants thinking there maybe a genetic link.

“It’s been a really rocky road coming to terms with things and I only told my family and close friends whilst dealing with it all - that is up until now.”

Emma, who lives in Walstead,held a ‘Garden Gathering’ event for 20 in aid of Parkinson’s UK on September 7. All the guests wore blue, representing the Parkinson’s UK charity colour.

She said: “We had a fantastic day and my girls Amelia (now 10), Sophie (now eight), husband Tim and my mum Penny Fielden were instrumental in planning and helping me host the event with me which was an afternoon tea with Prosecco, scones, cakes, bingo, croquet, and a raffle to which everyone donated a prize. We had other games along with a song written and performed by Sophie, and a speech prepared and read by Amelia. It was a very emotional day!”

Emma decided to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK as a way of giving something back to the charity which has provided her with help, support, and information.

She said: “The charity’s mission is to change attitudes, support those diagnosed with the disease and fund research to help find a cure for this cruel degenerative brain disease.

“We have done so well with the donations and in total have reached a staggering £1,785 - my original goal was to raise £300.

“People have overwhelmed me with their generosity. It would be great to try and get further donations - and hit £2,000!”

Support Emma’s fundraising drive by her JustGiving page.