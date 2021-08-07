Inspector Darren Taylor said on August 5 police were contacted by a Mid Sussex resident to tell them they had been dreaming about dead bodies.

The person rang 999 – the number reserved for emergency incidents.

Inspector Taylor said: “As you know I will mention when folk ring 999 incorrectly.

“Well last night was no different as a Mid Sussex resident called us on 999 and then hung up...

“When we managed to get hold of them, they told us they just wanted to let us know they had been dreaming about dead bodies!”

But Inspector Taylor warned people only to ring 999 in an emergency.