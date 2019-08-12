Mid Sussex receives share of £9.75m funding pot to clean high streets

Mid Sussex District Council has received £26,000 government funding to help keep our streets nice and clean.

The funds from the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government have helped pay for new equipment for community groups and clean-up projects.

Councillors pictured with the new equipment. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council

Representatives from town councils visited the district council offices for training on how to use the new equipment.

“Many of our local residents really care about their high street and are take great pride in where they live,” said a district council spokesman.

“Some want to lend a hand and help to keep our town centres looking their best and this new equipment will help them to do that.

“We’ve used some of this funding to purchase new equipment like leaf blowers and portable eco-friendly chewing gum removal machines.”

Every district and borough council in the UK was allocated funding for the project.

In total, the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government allocated £9.75 million across the UK.

