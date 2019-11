We asked readers to submit photos of their Hallowe'en costumes on our Facebook page, and people sent in everything from dinosaurs to babies in pumpkins. Did you or your children dress up for Hallowe'en? If so, send in your photos with your full names and ages and we'll add them to this article.

Katie Louise Moore, aged 7 ugc Buy a Photo

Keisha Witney, age 7, and Kai Witney, age 4 0 Buy a Photo

George Aldridge, age 6 ugc Buy a Photo

Imogen Rossetter, age 2 ugc Buy a Photo

View more