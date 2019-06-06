Mid Sussex’s Old People’s Council host over 60’s event to reduce loneliness

Singing, demonstrations and activities were on offer as Mid Sussex Older People’s Council hosted its Burgess Hill Festival event yesterday.

The festival, which took place after this newspaper went to press, was held at St Wilfrid’s Church, in Station Road, Burgess Hill, between 10am and 2pm – and was aimed at people aged 60 and over.

For this year’s event, singer Tania Rudd was set to perform, while visitors were treated to a variety of demonstrations, activities from local groups.

The event included knitting, crochet and plant potting and featured Sussex Woodcraft Society, the Monday Group and information stalls on topics such as finances.

Organisers said there would also be local artwork available to buy, while lunch and refreshments were provided.

Speaking ahead of the event, Barbara Baldwin, chairman of Mid Sussex Older People’s Council, said she was looking forward to it.

“It should be a very enjoyable morning,” she said.

For more information about the organisation, which aims to reduce loneliness and isolation and helps to open the lines of communication between older residents and the local authorities, visit www.msopc.org.uk

Alternatively, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/msopc.org.uk