Mid Sussex Swoove instructor praised for work

Mid Sussex’s Swoove director has won the Business in the Community award at this year’s Mid Sussex Applauds.

Esther Featherstone runs Swoove classes, which stands for singing, whooping and moving.

The classes are available for everyone, young and old, those with limited mobility and special needs.

Swoove has raised over £64,000 for charities and Esther aims to raise £1 milion in her lifetime.

The award recognises a business which supports or makes a positive contribution to benefit and enhance community life.

