Mid Sussex teacher and mum comes second in world cycling competition

A PE teacher at Warden Park School in Cuckfield and Oathall Community College in Haywards Heath has won second place in a world cycling competition.

Sally Turner, from Uxbridge, competed in the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships on Thursday, August 27, in Poland.

She came second out of 22 people in the competition.

Miss Turner, who is 39 years old and a mother of three, qualified in June for the competition.

She said: "I was really pleased to come in second in the world for the age bracket I was in, age 40 to 44.

"Next up is Canada next year, if I can get the funding.

"It was quite a technical track, with lots of sharp turns and tight corners."

Miss Turner completed the 11-mile track in 27 minutes and 28 seconds, coming in 15 seconds behind first place and racing against 21 others.

To qualify for the race, participants had to place in the top three in their country during qualifiers.

She said: "The kids at school have been amazing, this race has definitely gotten me a lot of brownie points from them.

"They've been really supportive."

Miss Turner races for TrainSharp, and was sponsored this year by Mansell McTaggort, BSE 3D Consulting Engineers, Barkers Garage, GLS Design and Island Exhibition, and is looking for sponsorships for next year.