Mid Sussex teenager wins second place for bike track efforts at Mid Sussex Applauds

Oli Saunders has won second place in the Young Achiever category at this year’s Mid Sussex Applauds.

He has been campaigning to get a bike pump track installed in Balcombe, which has involved speaking at council meetings and taking questions from councillors.

The award goes to someone who, against all the odds,has overcome significant obstacles and made a positive difference to their own lives or to other young people through education, campaigning or helping another overcome a difficult situation or personal problem.

The winner of this award was Peter McCleery for creating a petition to highlight the issues around the closure of Haywards Heath College, and going out of his way to help other students to get to their college near to home.

