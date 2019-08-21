Mid Sussex village day bills explosive end with an ‘one-off’ full-scale spectacular

A spectacular fireworks show will light up a Mid Sussex village next month.

The show will form the explosive finale to Village Day in Ardingly on Saturday, September 7.

Spectators at the charity show will be treated to the drama of a 20-minute display featuring the power and effects normally reserved for events ten times the size.

The organisers, the Brighton Lions fireworks team, run similar shows at Brighton Racecourse and the County Ground, Hove, but are bringing it to a village setting for the first time – with tickets £6 for adults and £3 for children.

Any proceeds from the event at Ardingly Showground will be split between charities in Mid Sussex and those backed by Brighton Lions.

The organising team is fully licensed and qualified and the show is suitable for all ages who enjoy fireworks.

Organiser Graeme Duncan, who lives in Ardingly, said: “We’re used to putting on shows for audiences of 10,000 – and this will be exactly the same quality and standard of display, only for a more intimate, community event.

“It’s a one-off chance to enjoy a full-scale fireworks show for such a low price and we’re really looking forward to bringing everyone together for the evening.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now at the post office in Ardingly High Street and at Fellows Bakery in Street Lane, Ardingly.

If any tickets are remaining they will be sold on the evening.

Doors will open at 8pm and the shows will start at 9.30pm.

There will be a DJ and burgers, hot dogs and pizzas on sale.

The fireworks spectacular will be the closing event of Ardingly Village Day which also includes the village fête and fun run.