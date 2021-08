Late Tesco delivery leaves housebound Balcombe pensioner without her weekly groceries for days

Cuckfield Museum gets copy of Burgess Hill writer’s book about sporting hero Tommy Cook

News you can trust since 1881

Cuckfield Museum gets copy of Burgess Hill writer’s book about sporting hero Tommy Cook

Sussex building materials supplier recognises hard work and dedication with Long Service Awards

Works on new college for Burgess Hill special school unlikely to start during summer holidays

Locked up in Sussex: Here are some of the criminals jailed in July

M23 reopens after closure for roadworks

Sainsbury’s shoplifting suspect detained after waving vodka bottle and grabbing fire extinguisher, say police

Updated Haywards Heath community centre plans up for decision

Including Hassocks in new East Grinstead constituency a ‘laughable’ idea

Late Tesco delivery leaves housebound Balcombe pensioner without her weekly groceries for days

At 10pm on Thursday, a spokesman for Sussex Police said he was located safely.

Martin May-Hills, 32, was last seen at 11.30am on Thursday (August 5).