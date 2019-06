Sussex Police has revealed that missing man Ashley Shelton has been found safe and well.

In an appeal yesterday evening (Monday), police said officers were growing 'extremely concerned' for Ashley, 34, who was said to have links across West Sussex, in particular Bognor Regis, and Hampshire, in particular Southampton.

Police

Providing an update this afternoon (Tuesday), a police spokesperson said: "Missing Ashley Shelton was found safe and well near Chichester on Monday evening."