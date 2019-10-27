Missing Rudgwick man last seen dropping his car off at the garage

A missing Rudgwick man has not been seen since his dropped his car off for repairs at a local garage.

David Cairns, 68, left home a few minutes after 8am yesterday (Saturday, October 26) to take his car to Broadbridge Heath Garage on the Lawson Hunt Industrial Park, police said.

He dropped off the car at 8.45am and left as it was going to take a while to deal with, according to police.

However he has not been seen since, either by his family or the garage, who have both tried to contact him.

David is described by police as white, 6ft, of chubby build with short white/grey hair and glasses.

He was wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and possibly a navy blue sleeveless puffer jacket, police said.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1120 of 26/10.”