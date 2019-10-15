Mountain challenge for Burgess Hill boy, 10, raises funds for sea turtles

A Burgess Hill boy has climbed more than 1,000m to raise money for sea turtle conservation.

Oscar Walker, ten, climbed Mount Snowdon with his family after being inspired to help turtles following a family holiday.

The London Meed School pupil joined parents Tara and Graham Walker, grandparents Heather and Gary Jones and auntie Lisa Jones for the climb.

Tara said: “It came about on a holiday to Sri Lanka at the beginning of the year, and as Oscar has always been interested in marine life we went to a turtle sanctuary and he quickly realised how important turtles are to the marine ecosystem and our oceans and how much help they needed in order to protect them.

“Most of the turtles that were at the sanctuary were rescued from boating and fishing accidents, but they also collected eggs in order to protect them from poachers and released them once they were hatched.”

When the family returned home, Oscar decided that he would climb Mount Snowdon to raise funds for sea turtle conservation.

Tara said: “At the end of August we travelled to Wales and along with my parents, husband, and sister, Oscar started his walk to the summit.

“It took him three hours to reach the top – a total of 1,085m. The weather was warm but obviously as we reached the summit the weather deteriorated to very low cloud and a temperature of approximately five degrees. It was then another three hours back to the bottom.”

Oscar and his family raised a total of £420, which will go to help protect the sea turtles. He is now planning to climb Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike.