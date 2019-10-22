Mum speaks out over mystery disappearance of Burgess Hill pair

The heartbroken mother of a young Burgess Hill man who has been missing in Spain for nearly seven months has spoken out about her anguish.

Liam Poole travelled with his dad Daniel to Malaga on March 31 and the pair last made contact with their family a day later.

Liam Poole and his mum Lottie Berwick SUS-191022-124651001

Their worried family have been desperately trying to trace them ever since.

British and Spanish police say they are continuing to investigate the disappearance of the men, who left their luggage and passports in their hotel.

Liam’s mum Lottie Berwick, who lives near Haywards Heath, said today: “It’s been the worst seven months we have been through as a family and it’s divided the family in parts.”

Lottie’s mum Kathy Catney, from Horsham, was featured on the BBC TV programme Inside Out last night when she spoke of her fears that the pair had been killed after being involved with drugs.

Liam and Daniel Poole have been missing since April. Photo: Sussex Police SUS-191021-154202001

Lottie said that her ex-husband Daniel, to whom she was married for 19 years, had a number of drug convictions.

“He went frequently to Spain and Morocco,” she said. “I knew Liam started going over there with him.”

She split up with Daniel - whom she’d known since she was 14 - in 2009.

She said the last contact she had with 22-year-old Liam was on Mother’s Day. “I’ve not had any contact since.”

In the agonising seven months since Liam disappeared, Lottie has been through a rollercoaster of emotions.

“I used to cry myself to sleep. Now I get numb and then feel guilty for feeling numb - because it’s my son.”

She said she felt ‘let down’ by UK police. “We have done everything the police have advised us to do, but we haven’t got anywhere.

“I want justice and I want questions answered.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “This is a Spanish Judicial led investigation.

“Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team are supporting the family and the Spanish investigation.”