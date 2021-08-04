Museum of Gardening curator holds first lecture in Hassocks since start of lockdown

The Railway Civil Engineers’ Association (RCEA) meeting last week saw a group of 25 retired professional engineers join curator Clive Gravett for the talk which was followed by a tour of the museum and a wholesome lunch from locally-sourced ingredients.

“It’s great to be back,” said Clive.“It was a huge success and an occasion enjoyed by all. The past 16 months have been difficult for the museum and its associated charity, the Budding Foundation.

““With over 20 booked talks having been cancelled because of the pandemic and it restrictions, donations have been minimal for over a year now. Thankfully, though, we have some talks booked for the autumn so things are looking brighter.”