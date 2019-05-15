Musician, 9, hits all the right notes at Rotary Club competition

A nine-year-old student hit all the right notes at a Rotary Club musician competition.

Young trombonist, Daisy Hogan blew away the competition at the Rotary Club Young Musician of the Year competition, where she won the award for Most Promising Instrumentalist.

Nine-year-old Daisy, a pupil at the top independent school Burgess Hill Girls, won the judges’ vote with her performance of trombone classic The Parson’s Nose.

Daisy was one of a number of young musicians from Burgess Hill Girls who took part in the competition.

Burgess Hill Girls head teacher, Liz Laybourn said: “This win by Daisy reflects the importance we attach to girls’ creative endeavours in, and beyond, the classroom.

“She is an exceptionally talented trombonist, and I feel sure she’ll go far in music.”

The Rotary Young Musician competition provides a stage for musical talent to shine in regional competitions before the grand final itself.

Starting with club level competitions, winners progress to district events followed by regional contests with the hope of appearing at the national final.

The competition is open to amateurs in full time education, up to the age of 17. It is not open to full time students of music or performing arts, studying for a qualification above A level.