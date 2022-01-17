Mystery fireball spotted over Horsham

A number of people across the town and beyond reported seeing it at around 7.30 on Friday morning.

There has been much speculation about what the strange sight was but most agree it was a meteorite.

Sightings were reported in Itchingfield, Southwater, Faygate and Storrington, as well as Horsham.

A fireball has been spotted in the sky over Horsham.

Dad of three Neil Press said his children Abigail, Harrison and Mitchell sent him a text saying: ‘It’s a meteor. We’re all going to die.’

“I don’t think they were genuinely worried,” he said. “They were just being dramatic.”