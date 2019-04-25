National Cat Adoption Centre opens doors to public for one weekend

A cat charity are giving feline fans the chance to learn more about their pets at an open weekend.

The National Cat Adoption Centre will be opening up non-public areas to give visitors the chance to find out more about the UK’s busiest cat adoption centre on May 4 and 5.

Centre manager, Danielle Draper said: “We’ll have our admissions wing open, which is normally closed to the public, so visitors can see how we care for cats from the moment they come to us.”

Free talks will give both experienced and would-be owners an expert insight into feline behaviour and how to care for cats.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions and help anyone interested in adopting.

Visitors can drop in from 10am until 3pm over the weekend.