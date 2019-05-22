National Lottery funding totalling £9k aids vital children’s charity service

A children’s charity based in Cuckfield have been awarded more than £9,000 in National Lottery funding to support one of its necessary services.

The Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity was delighted to receive £9,870 in funding which is planned to support their Outreach Programme, which is key to the children in the South East area.

One of the Outreach Programme's workers with one of the children the charity cares for

Pilar Cloud, executive manager said: “We are extremely grateful to the National Lottery for their generous support and also the support we receive from individuals, businesses and groups within the wider community where our families come from.”

Demand for the services the charity provides has increased over the past year and we they now are supporting 58 families who travel from across the South East to access our services.

The Outreach programme provides support for families in their own homes, nursery or child care setting.

An Outreach worker helps parents on a range of issues including play, behaviour, sleep and sensory issues, as well as assisting with education, health and care plans.

They work with the whole family ensuring that they are supported as they come to terms with the diagnosis their child have been given.

“Demand for our services has increased over the past year and we are now supporting 58 families who travel from across the South East to access our services. We are delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work and now, thanks to the National Lottery Players, we will be able to expand our service further to reach even more families who need our help,” Pilar added.

Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity supports under 5s with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments. Since 2001, the Charity has provided an early intervention service enabling over 600 families give their young children the best possible start in life.

The charity help families navigate this new journey, feel less isolated and more confident in supporting their child’s needs and development and access resources, funding and their wider community. The aim is to ensure more children and future adults achieve their independence and fulfil their potential.

To find out more about the Outreach programme or any of the services the charity offers to families visit www.dvlcc.org.uk