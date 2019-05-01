Negotiations over future of Burgess Hill Library ‘almost complete’

Negotiations between the county council and NewRiver over the future of Burgess Hill Library are ‘almost complete’, it has been confirmed this week.

It follows concerns raised by residents that the library, which is now staying in its temporary location, was not going to be as good as the permanent one originally offered in the plans.

The previous site proposed for the new library has now been earmarked for Hollywood Bowl after it was confirmed in February that ‘advanced discussions’ were in place to accommodate the bowling alley.

County councillor Anne Jones said this week: “With so much mis-information going around the truth is all West Sussex county councillors are kept informed about the plans for our new library.

“West Sussex County Council has been in negotiations with NewRiver to relocate the Burgess Hill Library from its existing site to the proposed temporary site in the town centre on a permanent basis.

“The relocation of the library is critical to the redevelopment of the town centre which is very important to the local community.

“I am delighted to let you know that the negotiations with NewRiver are almost complete with only some very minor matters to resolve.

“NewRiver has agreed to make important further improvements to the building to ensure we have a successful library offer for the community right in the heart of the town centre.

“Importantly, these are the creation of a more open plan environment and improved lift and staircase access to the first floor.

“With the development of the new arts and community centre in Cyprus Road replacing the former Royal British Legion building; residents will have more excellent facilites to enjoy for years to come.”

