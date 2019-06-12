New Burgess Hill pop-up shop to sell items created by local people

A pop up shop is to open in Burgess Hill offering people the chance to buy exciting produce created by local people.

W & B United Enterprises Pop Up Shop is a collaboration between Woodlands Meed college enterprise students and The Burnside Centre, Burgess Hill, and will open Wednesday to Friday, June 19-21 in The Martlets. It will be open 10am-3pm each day.

The project by the local SEND provisions is intended to showcase not just the fantastic creative and practical skills of the people involved, but as an example of partnership working at its best; with both services working towards common goals of community presence, inclusion and celebrating diversity.

The name for the venture and the logo have all been created by Woodlands Meed students and the people at The Burnside Centre and their advertising slogan of ‘Be the Future’ is a testimony to the importance of taking an inclusive approach in the workplace to those with SEND and learning disabilities.

Enterprise forms part of the bespoke learning programme at Woodlands Meed college and a significant part of the activities offer at The Burnside Centre.

Students have the opportunity to take an active part in a variety of enterprises to learn skills and build experiences relevant to the work place.

Horticulture, upcycling furniture, textile and wood crafts, card making and cooking provide produce that students are able to market and sell to be able to fund further activities.

A spokesman said: “Burnside is an innovative service, offering a range of dynamic, person-centred activities that encourage people to build links and social networks within their local community, whilst developing independence in their home. We are passionate about the service we provide, and work with people to support their views to live the lives they choose.

“Everyone who attends has agreed outcomes in line with their personal ambitions and wishes; focusing on their individual skills, abilities, gifts and talents.

“Woodlands Meed believe everyone deserves their own opportunity to truly thrive, enjoy the satisfaction of building confidence and look forward to their own unique future.

“Future projects to develop our college enterprises include producing a local information magazine which is written, designed and produced by the students and sold locally to fund the next editions.

“Showcasing the abilities and talents of those with special needs, it is hoped local business will support this venture and benefit from advertising or promotional articles written by the students to be included in the publication. If you are a local business who might like to get involved contact office@woodlandsmeed.co.uk.”