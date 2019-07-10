New butchers opens in Haywards Heath

A new butchers has opened in Haywards Heath, offering high quality and locally sourced meat.

Nick the Butcher has opened in The Orchards shopping centre.

A butcher since the age of 16, Nick is passionate about the trade and enjoys providing delicious products to customers and is known for his friendly service, a spokesman said.

He and his wife, Justine, opened a shop in Hartfield, East Sussex, in 2011, and moved to bigger premises in the village three years later where they included a delicatessen selling award-winning pies, local cheeses and cooked meats.

