New changes to £65 million Burgess Hill redevelopment to go on show

Changes to plans for Burgess Hill’s £65 million regeneration scheme - with more focus on leisure facilities - are to be outlined at a public meeting in the town on Saturday.

The about-turn will be discussed by developers NewRiver in what they say will be a ‘revised approach for the redevelopment of Burgess Hill town centre in response to changing market dynamics.’

In a statement today, NewRiver said: “In recent months, NewRiver has been reviewing the development proposals against the backdrop of changing conditions in the retail sector.”

It says it is revising plans to increase leisure facilities, such as Hollywood Bowl, “in order to create a vibrant town centre that is relevant and sustainable for the Burgess Hill community for the long-term.”

In their statement the developers say: “These changes will ensure the project is deliverable, in order to fulfil the vision of providing an attractive mix of high-quality retail, leisure and community uses in the heart of the town, boosting local employment and creating a dynamic day-to-evening economy.

“The revised proposals are not finalised and the open day is an opportunity for the community to have their say and to understand the extensive work that NewRiver has been progressing behind the scenes.”

The open day will be held at The Martlets shopping centre opposite the new library building on Saturday (May 18) from 12-4pm. Members of the NewRiver project team will be available to answer questions.

Meanwhile NewRiver director Justin Thomas said: “We have already achieved a number of the key milestones in the project and we have been working hard on the next steps for the project, and this open day provides an opportunity for local residents and businesses to give us their feedback and for us to answer their questions.

“We are committed to investing in Burgess Hill for the long term and delivering this exciting £65 million project for a revitalised, relevant and sustainable destination that will meet the future needs of the local community.”