New clubhouse planned for Henfield village football club

The club is currently seeking planning permission for the proposals from Horsham District Council.

The current clubhouse at the football club’s grounds at The Kings Field, Northcroft, was built as a ‘temporary’ building in 1900 and is now said to be ‘dilapidated and creaking at the seams’ with just basic cooking facilities.

Repairs are said to be not economically viable.

Henfield FC clubhouse is said to be dilapidated and 'creaking at the seams'

The club aims to make its new premises bigger with ‘more comprehensive’ facilities. It’s planned that the building would be used by community groups, children’s parties, playgroups and more, as well as for use by footballers.

It is hoped the building could also include a community workspace for The Henfield Shed - which helps people develop practical skills along with traditional and modern crafts.

The shed’s current site is said to be too small.