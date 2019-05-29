New community hub opens in Haywards Heath

A new community hub has opened at the Ashenground Community Café, in Vale Road, Haywards Heath.

Three years ago a survey of the community identified two things residents wanted the centre to provide – a cinema, which has now been running for two years, and a cafe which, after months of hard work and dedication by the trustees and volunteers, has finally happened.

It is open 12noon-3pm weekdays during school term time.

Mart Stanton, project co-ordinator, commented: “I am very pleased that the Ashenground Community Cafe has opened. This is a project that will benefit the local community immensely and I know that everyone has worked so hard to make this project happen.”

