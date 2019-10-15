New fears over M23 roadworks between Horsham and Crawley

Fresh concerns are being raised over roadworks on the M23/A23 junction between Horsham and Crawley.

There are fears that drivers - who are doing U-turns to avoild traffic hold-ups at Pease Pottage - could end up causing serious crashes.

Roadworks at the M23/A23 junction are causing traffic hold-ups in the area SUS-191015-105509001

The concerns are being raised by Crawley councillor Geraint Thomas who has forwarded his fears to Highways England, who are responsible for overseeing the roadworks, and to Sussex Police.

He said: “Motorists are already doing U-turns on the A23 south of K2 and this will, in my opinion, very likely cause collisions on the northbound carriageway south of K2.”

He said he had personally witnessed ‘dangerous driver behaviour.’ “Motorists are doing U-turns to avoid the southbound tailbacks on the Brighton Road and this involves crossing a wide and uneven - and increasingly muddy - grass verge in at least two places, and then joining the northbound carriageway in what is effectively a blind manoeuvre.”

The £3.5 million roadworks - which are due to end early next year - are aimed at reducing delays at the Pease Pottage junction 11 of the M23.

They involve road-widening works as part of development of 600 new homes, a hospice and school on land east of Brighton Road, Pease Pottage.

Planning permission for the development by Thakeham Homes was given the go-ahead last year.