New flights launched from Gatwick to Santa’s Lapland

And, says the airline, it means more opportunities for people to book a magical Christmas break and see Santa on his home turf.

Flights will go to Kittilä in Finland. The new route joins an existing weekly service from Gatwick to Rovaniemi - both in the heart of Lapland.

Flights to Kittilä are now operating up to twice a week on Mondays and Fridays until December 17 with fares starting from £83.99 one-way per person.

easyJet has launched new flights from Gatwick to Lapland

Flights to Rovaniemi are also operating up to three times a week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the winter season with fares starting from £28.99 one-way per person.

easyJet UK country manager Ali Gayward said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the launch of our new services from London Gatwick to Kittilä and Rovaniemi, further strengthening our UK network and providing more opportunity for our customers in the south of England to book a festive getaway just in time for Christmas.”

Gatwick head of aviation development Stephanie Wear said: “We are delighted to welcome two easyJet routes back to Gatwick, connecting the south-east with Kittila and Rovaniemi in Finland once again.