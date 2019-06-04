New Hurstpierpoint parenting group aims to help dads bond with their children

A new group launching in Hurstpierpoint is set to give dads the chance to bond with their children as well as other fathers.

On Saturday, the village’s first Dad La Soul session will be held in the recently refurbished Court Bushes Community Hub.

Set up by father-of-one Dan Flanagan, the volunteer-run group aims to eradicate the social isolation that can be experienced by dads and give them a fun, welcoming environment where they can spend time with their children.

It will run on the first Saturday of the month, with each session being led by a different dad who will teach the group a new skill.

Dan, 44, said: “Being a dad can be quite a lonely life, but men don’t like to talk about that. But once you get over those initial barriers and have conversations, these common themes keep coming up.

“The ones like ‘I had to miss the parents’ evening or sports day because I couldn’t get home from work’. Or ‘I only get to see my son at bedtime, and I don’t know what to do’. When you open up those conversations, you start to realise there’s a different side to blokes – we don’t just want to talk about beer and footie.”

The group offers a whole host of activities including everything from film, music and zombie mask making, to DJ and circus skills workshops, as well as soft play, science lessons, crafting and games.

“Through Dad La Soul, my hope is that dads, stepdads, granddads and carers can come together to have fun, make friends and learn new skills. We’re delighted to be working with Clarion Futures to bring Dad La Soul to Hurstpierpoint and hope to see lots of dads at our first group,” added Dan.

The sessions have been funded by Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group, which provides social housing in the local area and works with residents to transform their communities.

Its mission is to provide people with the tools and support they need to overcome their challenges.

Jane Haskins, neighbourhood investment officer from Clarion Futures, said: “Building and supporting local communities is at the heart of what we do and Dad La Soul is a great example of this.

“We hope that the groups will help create friendships and build peer-to-peer support networks for dads living in the area, overcoming challenges and transforming lives for the better.”

All dads and male carers are welcome, entry costs £5 for adults and children, £3 for OAPs, while babies go free.

To find out more about the initiative, visit www.dadlasoul.com