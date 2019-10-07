New playground opening in Haywards Heath

A new playground will be opening next week in Haywards Heath.

On Saturday, October 19, a new playground will be opened at Birchen Oak.

The playground will provide great entertainment for children and their families to enjoy all year round, but especially during the upcoming half term and brisk autumn months to get kids outside.

It will be officially opened by councillor Alastair McPherson, mayor of Haywards Heath.

The playground's address is Birchen Oak, Off Gatesmead, Lindfield, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 1SN, and the opening will start at 12pm and end at 2pm.