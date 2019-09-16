New traffic calming measures for Haywards Heath road near station

Traffic calming measures and vehicle weight restrictions are set to be installed in a Haywards Heath road near the railway station.

The six-week construction programme in Queens Road is set to start on Monday September 30 and follows requests from residents and supported by the county councillor for the area and the town council.

A series of five sets of speed cushions will be installed covering the road from west of Bridge Road, Church Avenue and Gordon road, alongside a 7.5 tonne weight restriction.

The central pedestrian island at the western end of Queens Road will be enlarged and reshaped as part of the scheme works and illuminated weight restriction signs will be installed at each of the junctions of: Mill Green Road, Church Avenue with Sydney Road and Bridge Road.

Roger Elkins, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “The scheme comes on the back of a request from the local community wanting to discourage through-traffic from using Queens Road when there is a more suitable alternative route on the adjacent Sydney Road (B2028).

“We recognise that the Bridge Road Business Park and Haywards Heath Ambulance Station at the eastern end of Queens Road need local access, so no features are proposed that would prevent vehicles from reaching the Oathall Road end of the Sydney Road roundabout.”

The scheme is expected to cost £95,000. Roads will not be closed during the works, however, there will be temporary traffic signals in weekday operation and vehicular access from Mill Green Road into Queens Road will be prohibited from Monday October 8 to Friday October 11, with an alternative route signed via Sydney Road.

For more information visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo