The Newick Will Page 10k Road Race 2019. Photograph: Derek Martin Photography/ DM1985981a

Newick Will Page 10k Road Race 2019 in pictures

Runners turned out in force in Newick yesterday (Sunday, August 25) to compete in the annual Will Page 10k Road Race.

Herne Hill Harriers runner Josh Pewter was first home in 35:54. Second place went to Jasper Baker in 38:29 and Elliot Worth came third in 38:46. The fixture, first held in 1993, is organised by Newick Sports Pavilion in partnership with race management company Nice Work.

Race winner Josh Pewter (centre), second to finish Jasper baker (left) and third across the line Elliot Worth (right). Photograph: Derek Martin Photography/ DM1985870a
Paula Blackledge, first woman home in the 2019 Newick Will Page Road Race. Photograph: Derek Martin Photography/ DM1985875a
Sam Allan, first Newick running club member home in the 2019 Newick Will Page 10k Road Race, with mum Siobhan. Photograph: Derek Martin Photography/ DM1985878a
Josh Pewter, winner of the 2019 Newick Will Page Road Race. Photograph: Derek Martin Photography/ DM1985865a
