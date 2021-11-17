Our readers came up with a variety of interesting and inventive answers.

Sarah Jones said: “A Virgin Active, or similar type gym, with a lovely pool where you can swim at any time rather than just when it’s not being used for lessons like the Dolphin (in Haywards Heath).

Rachel Rapson added: “We definitely need another leisure centre.”

Shops in Burgess Hill. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2104122.

Tina Jane Irvine said: “Instead of building all these new houses it would better to build a decent shopping centre with entertainment, like a cinema and bowling, between the two towns so it’s accessible to us all.”

Debbie Beesley suggested ‘an all-year ice centre for ice hockey, figure skating, curling, speed skating and ice shows, with other attractions for all the family, that is fully inclusive’.

MaNo Chesterfield-Steadman proposed an ice rink for the area too, as well as an Olympic-sized swimming pool, while Carolyn Diboll suggested an ice rink, as well as better children and adult clothes and shoe shops in Haywards Heath.

Penny Vevers suggested ‘an open air pool within walking distance of one of the stations (so people who don’t have cars could use it)’. She also said this should be heated so it could open in winter.

There were several calls for bowling alleys in both Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill.

Many people called for a bigger variety of shops in Burgess Hill with Ellie Clarke-Walker being among the readers hoping for ‘a much better choice in shops and restaurants’.

“Some more shops in Burgess Hill would be nice and some free parking to support the shops in the town,” said Harriet E Harris.

Beth Avro suggested ‘a proper shopping centre (with shops, not NewRiver flats)’ as well as a new entrance for MacDonalds to ‘cure the snarl ups on the roundabout’.

Karen Louise Watkins said: “Burgess hill is like a ghost town these days.”

“Shops shut down and are never replaced,” she said, adding that there were plenty of cafés but that the town needed more decent and affordable stores.

There were some requests for specific stores as well.

John Parnaby recommended a Screwfix for Haywards Heath, Teresamay Dancy recommended a pound shop for Burgess Hill, and Emily Rose suggested an Aldi.

“Primark would be a winner or Home Bargains,” added Jessica Louise Tingley-Banks.

Abi Hortin suggested a ‘soft play cafe’ for the area.

Matthew James Saward hoped for a cinema in Haywards Heath while June Maria O’Hara proposed ‘a cinema and centre for the arts’ in the town.

Brian Burford said: “Cycle/foot paths that work connecting the towns, instead of building one to the A23 would be a good start.”