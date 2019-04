This Grade II listed former Turkish bath house has undergone a stunning conversion with a vintage fairground theme

The property, in St Leonards, close to the sea has its own bowling alley, cinema room and mezzanine and offer a stunning unique interior.

Bath House 24 SUS-190404-122044001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Bath House 23 SUS-190404-121916001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more