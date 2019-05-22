Orange Grove Fostercare push more to think about fostering as an option

A Burgess Hill fostering agency is celebrating its inspiring foster carers during national Foster Care Fortnight.

Orange Grove Fostercare are urging more people to help give children and young people a brighter future this week in aid of the national week.

The agency has released a film about a young girl, Olivia and her journey through the fostering process

The annual campaign which runs until May 26 takes the theme of #changeafuture, aiming to raise the profile of fostering and how it can be life-changing for children and young people.

As part of the campaign, Orange Grove Fostercare, who provide fostering services in Burgess Hill, are sharing a series of films through their social media channels, which tells the story of Olivia, a young girl in care.

The campaign follows Olivia’s journey and her growing relationships with her foster carer, Jackie.

Olivia goes from being angry, anxious and lost, to starting to accept her surroundings, embracing the opportunities presented to her and succeeding at school and home.

Andy Purnell, registered manager for Orange Grove, explained how foster carers make a huge difference to the lives of the children and young people, so it’s important that the children’s stories are shared to show others that they too could transform the lives of children in need.

He said: “Our fostering families come from a wide range of backgrounds, but what they all have in common is their desire to provide a secure and welcoming home for some of the county’s most vulnerable children.”

One individual who decided to foster was Dawn, who started her fostering career over 26 years ago.

She felt caring for children was her ‘calling’ in life. After having her own children, she made the life-changing decision to become a foster carer.

She said: “One young person I fostered, now an adult in his thirties, recently apologised for his behaviour from when he was living with me seven years ago.

“He said he just couldn’t help it because he was so angry.

“He’s still in my life today and calls me ‘mum’. I’m also known as ‘nanny’ to his 11-year-old daughter.

“It makes me so proud to see what he has achieved.”

If you would like to find out more about fostering, call of the team on 0800 3698513 or visit their website.