Our reporters' 12 best interviews in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex from 2021

Horsham reporter Sarah Page said: "Among many interesting people I have interviewed this year in our communities: I particularly enjoyed talking to a number of local pub landlords for a report on how pubs were getting ready to reopen in April after being shut for months because of Government Covid restrictions. Speaking to them at the time seemed to indicate hope for the future after lockdown and was a real spirit-lifter."

"I also enjoyed speaking to the owners of a Washington campsite which Karen Weaver and her husband Mark inherited from Mark's great uncle - they were shocked to discover that part of the campsite was devoted to naturists. But they decided to keep it going and learned to enjoy the great outdoors in the altogether."

Mark Dunford with Strictly Stars Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova

Horsham and Crawley reporter Matt Pole said: "I had the honour of interviewing Crawley-born Irish Paralympic cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy after her supreme showing at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Katie-George scooped two golds and a silver, bettering her medal haul at Rio 2016. Not only that, but Katie-George had the privilege of being Ireland's flag bearer at the closing ceremony. It was fascinating picking the brains of an athlete at the top of their game. We discussed, amongst other things, what it takes to be a top athlete, including training and mentality, what it was like competing at a Covid-affected Games, and how much of an honour it was to carry the Irish tricolour. Humble, down to earth and incredibly modest for a multi-gold medal winning Paralympian, Katie-George was a delight to speak to. She is truly one of Crawley's sporting heroes."

"I have also spoken to actor and dancer Saaj Raja multiple times this year - he's probably sick of the sound of my voice! - and every conversation we've had has been an absolute joy. I first spoke to Saaj in April about his involvement in Netflix's Indian Hindi-language remake of 2016's mystery thriller The Girl on the Train, and his appearance on the BBC game show I Can See Your Voice. I then spoke to Saaj a third time in November about his work on the Marvel blockbuster Eternals. Saaj was one of the first people I interviewed after my move to the news team. He was incredibly chatty, charismatic and easy to talk to, and immediately put me at ease. Our conversation regarding Asian representation in film and media was eye-opening, and I hope Saaj inspires many people with his work. I just hope I get a mention in his awards speech when he picks up his first Oscar!"

Hereward Kaye at Rok School, Haywards Heath. Pic S Robards SR2109062

Mid Sussex reporter Lawrence Smith said: "Hereward Kaye was definitely the most interesting person I spoke to this year. The 68-year-old Lindfield resident founded and runs Rok Skool in Haywards Heath, which teaches musicians from ages seven to 70. Hereward is well known for his successful career in pop and musical theatre, and his passion for rock and roll was sparked by seeing The Beatles play live in 1963. He was a member of The Flying Pickets – who had a 1983 Christmas number one with ‘Only You’ – and performed 100 shows a year for 13 years. Hereward was also Rick Wakeman’s lead vocalist, singing on the album Cost of Living. The musical Moby Dick, which he co-wrote, was picked up by producer Cameron Mackintosh in the early ’90s. Hereward had so many stories from his life in music that I couldn't fit them all into my article. It was great to speak to such a friendly guy who was so enthusiastic about what he does for a living and so keen to share his love of music with others."

"I found Hugo Johnson fascinating to interview because he is a such a unique artist in a challenging profession that demands perfection. The 24-year-old jeweller from RTFJ in Wivelsfield caught my attention when he was a contestant on All That Glitters on BBC Two. The six-episode series was hosted by Katherine Ryan and each week the competing jewellers had to make a ‘bestseller’ and a 'bespoke’ piece in a strict time limit. I had no interest in jewellery before I started watching but I was hooked on the show after my first viewing. I was amazed by the way Hugo could create such elegant pieces in his own style and it was great to talk to him about his approach to work and learning, and the reasons he loves to make jewellery. I recommend the episode where Hugo created a treble clef and penguin inspired ‘sweetheart brooch’ that wowed the judges Solange Azagury-Partridge and Shaun Leane. I also recommend the final episode in the series where he won the entire contest. Congratulations Hugo!"

Hugo Johnson from RTFJ - Bespoke Jewellers in Sussex took part in the All That Glitters TV programme. Pictured here with a highly detailed biplane that he lovingly created. Pic S Robards SR2104292

Crawley community reporter Ellis Peters only joined us in November but has been busy meeting many people in the community.

He said: "Interviewing the mentors from the Audio Active studio in Crawley College was really interesting as I got to learn more about the creative process behind creating music. And it was nice to speak about all the young talent that Crawley has to offer."

Max's Garden naturist site within Washington Caravan Park. Fiona Discombe. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

"Speaking to Derek Pratt MBE on his Order of the British Empire was enlightening, and gave me an insight into the hard work that Derek has put into the Crawley Neighborhood Watch scheme over the years. It was also intriguing to learn more about the ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Editor of the Crawley Observer and Sussex Sports Editor Mark Dunford's favourite interviewee is Crawley Town manager John Yems.

He said: "I have the pleasure of attending the Crawley Town press conference every week and speak to Reds boss John Yems. In the footballing world he is a breath of fresh air. Honest, open, defensive, humorous, it's always interesting. His quotes have even got a following on social media called Yems Gems. I have been lucky enough to be there when he says them for the first time. And this was one of my favourites: 'The only position I am worried about in the table is to make sure I am up first for the chicken'. Also, seeing Yems interact with Bob Geldof in the video we did was one of my highlights of the year."

That's followed closely by a chance to meet and speak to Strictly Come Dancing stars Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova.

"When offered the chance to interview Dan and his Strictly dance partner Nadiya Bychkova, I jumped at it. One, I am a big Strictly fan. Two, I sensed it would be a joy to spend 15 minutes with Dan - and I was not wrong. The pair had great chemistry and nothing was forced. Dan spoke with such passion for Crawley. When I told him about Crawley going for City status, he then started asking me questions he was so interested! An absolute delight."

West Sussex County Times editor Gina Stainer took a trip down memory lane for her favourites.

"I don't get out to interview people as much as I like, but my favourite projects this year have been looking after some of our retro stories. I was delighted when the manager of Swan Walk Shopping Centre Gill Buchanan allowed me to spend an afternoon delving into their archives to find the pictures taken when the shopping centre was created back in 1989. I vaguely remember the old open air centre, but seeing these pictures brought a lot of memories flooding back. I hope it did the same for our readers.