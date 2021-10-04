Part of Lindfield pond pathway collapses: pedestrians warned about damage
Part of the pathway next to Lindfield pond has collapsed and residents are advised to be careful around the area.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 10:26 am
A photograph by Kelsey Love was posted on the Lindfield Gossip Facebook group on Friday (October 1), warning pedestrians about the damage.
It shows that part of the red brick pathway, which has three bollards and part of the fence on it, has slid towards the pond.
West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.