Paw Patrol takes over County Mall Shopping Mall! 10 pictures of the new summer event

Families will follow the trail around the shopping centre to find all of the PAW Patrol characters and buildings.

To do so, children have to ick up an event guide in-centre. It's filled with maps, information, activities, quizzes and fun things to do at home.

The summer event, which sees County Mall team up with nic jr and BRICK LIVE, was launched at Italian Kitchen on Monday (July 26) and families could not wait to find the 21 Brick Models.

During the event, which runs from July 26 to Friday, August 13, one lucky family will a meal for four at Italian Kitchen, a goodie bag filled with Paw Patrol treats and a family ticket (two adults & two children) to watch PAW Patrol: The Movie at Cineworld Crawley, £50 gift card from both Toy Barnhaus and The Entertainer.

Five runners up will each win a goodie bag filled with Paw Patrol treats and one adult & one child ticket to watch PAW Patrol: The Movie.

All you have to do to be in for a chance of winning is to head to Paw patrol HQ marked on the map and scan the QR code to enter.

Photographer Steve Robards was at the event - here are his pictures.

