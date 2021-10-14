Paws in the Park at the South of England Showground was a great success

The weekend of fun was great for humans and dogs alike, with have-a-go activities, a companion dog show, all-day arena events, K9 aqua sports, shopping and flyball and agility competitions.

The weekend was a huge success with more than 500 dogs strutting their stuff at the companion dog show, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The Scruffts 2021 competition was also held at the event, giving crossbreeds the opportunity to qualify to compete at the main Crufts arena.

Check out the photos to see how the weekend went.

