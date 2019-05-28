Plans for new gym in Burgess Hill revealed

Mid Sussex District Council is in negotiations with a leading gym operator to take over the lease of Carpetright in Burgess Hill – which closed in December.

This week, Mid Sussex District Council said it had agreed a £5million deal to purchase the freehold of the retail warehouse in London Road, as well as Halfords, next door.

A new gym could replace Carpetright in Burgess Hill, which closed in December. Picture: MSDC

It said purchasing the two 16,500 sq ft retail warehouses will generate ‘much-needed rental income and help to finance council services for many years to come’.

A spokesman said: “Government funding for Mid Sussex District Council has reduced dramatically in recent years.

“In 2010, Mid Sussex received £6.4million in Revenue Support Grant towards the provision of local public services but this reduced year-on-year to zero in 2018.

“With the removal of the Revenue Support Grant, Mid Sussex District Council must find other ways to generate the income it needs to continue providing services for local people.

“The purchase of the two retail warehouses in Burgess Hill will provide a sizeable rental income that will help to offset the loss of government grant funding and provide the council with a stronger financial platform for the future.”

Councillor Judy Llewellyn-Burke, deputy leader of the district council, said: “Funding for local councils has reduced dramatically during the last decade and in Mid Sussex we are constantly working to find new ways of making our money go further.

“The income we receive from council tax only covers around one third of the cost of providing council services in Mid Sussex so we must generate the additional income ourselves with investments like this one.

“I’m proud that Mid Sussex District Council is taking its responsibilities seriously and planning for secure financial future. Investments like this ensure that council money is working hard for the people of Mid Sussex.

“Our long-term goal is to be 100 per cent financially self-sufficient so, no matter what happens at national government level, we will have secure funding streams in place to deliver our services for local people.”

What do you think? Email middy.news@jpimedia.co.uk

READ MORE: Farage’s Brexit Party receives most votes across Mid Sussex