Plumpton College students climb to the top at tree climbing competition

It was medals all round for students from a Plumpton college after they took part in a tree climbing competition.

The Plumpton College students climbed their way to victory, with second-year students claiming first place and the first years taking second in their respective year groups in the annual 3ATC Southern College Climbing competition.

Archie, Declan, Sam, James and Alfie enjoyed spectating

Jeremy Kerswell, principal said: “We are always extremely proud of our students taking part in any competition, but to come first and second place is a great testament to their character and commitment to their studies.”

The Arb Association competitions were held at Capel Manor College and the two competitions are run exclusively for college students and are a great way to test and illustrate the skills they have gained whilst at college.

The tasks that make up the competitions replicate that which students would face in the arboriculture industry and on completion must echo industry best practice.

The Tree Challenge tests the contestant’s ability to climb and maneuver around the tree using a climbing rope and a working harness.

Sam Wolfe, Archer Woods, James Downey, Tyler Thomas-Gray, Declan Harris, Alfie Angella and instructor Phil Arnott

All contestants started at the top anchor point and were required to visit a certain number of targets as set out by the head judge.

The target areas may include a number of target zones to perform a specific task at each station and replicate obstacles faced by an arborist in the field.

Vicki Richardson, programme manager at Plumpton said: “It was a great day and the students really did do the College proud, their conduct both on and off the trees was outstanding, and the support they showed each other was great.”

The students won a prize bundle which was filled with industry related goodies all donated by the sponsors.

Mr Kerswell added: “We’re excited to continue to take part in the 3ATC competitions, and particularly to demonstrate the wealth of skills our students develop.”