Police concerned for missing Haywards Heath woman Amy Barnbrook

Police are concerned for a missing woman from Haywards Heath.

Amy Barnbrook last spoke to a relative on June 26 but her mobile phone has been off since then, said police.

Police are concerned for missing Haywards Heath woman Amy Barnbrook

A spokesman said: “Officers have visited her home and she hasn’t been there either.

“It is believed she is in her blue Honda Jazz with registration GU10 OSW.”

She is 34 with shoulder length brown hair.

Call 101 with any information.

Haywards Heath woman Amy Barnbrook is missing

See also:

Police appeal over ‘suspicious’ Burgess Hill fire

Warehouse fire in Burgess Hill

Battle to remove unauthorised track from Balcombe land

Several West Sussex libraries could close as part of further budget cuts