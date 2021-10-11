Inspector Darren Taylor said his team visited a house over the weekend amid reports of a disturbance, but they bit off more than they could chew when they discovered something fishy in the property.

He said: “Team attended a premises over the weekend, only to discover a 8ft swimming pool in the front room.

“In the swimming pool (apart from water) were small sharks swimming around and an artificial Christmas tree in the middle! I kid you not!”

Police were baffled to find an swimming pool complete with artificial tree and live sharks in someone's front room in Haywards Heath (stock image)

Inspector Taylor’s officers were unable to snap a photo but he told this newspaper he heard about the strange find during a team meeting when one of his officers told him ‘when you think you’ve seen everything – we went to an address the other day to deal with a disturbance.