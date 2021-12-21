Police help to fund new security cases for Henfield life-saving defibrillators

The Force donated £2,500 towards the cost of six new security units for the public access defibrillators in the village.

The application for the grant was made by Henfield Area Response Team - HART - which is a team of volunteers who provide emergency medical support to the community.

Now, in addition to providing support, they are also able to make defibrillator sites more accessible at several locations across the village.

PCSO Tracy Bicknell, PCSO Graeme Foster and HART volunteer Kas Fletcher

HART project corodinator Dr Nigel Higson said: “Henfield Area Response Team are unpaid volunteers who support the community by acting as ‘first responders’ in the event of a medical emergency until the ambulance service arrives.

“We run sessions on CPR within the community, and provide and maintain publicly accessible defibrillators in Henfield and the surrounding areas.

“HART is currently fundraising to ensure the public can access these defibrillators day and night – as for every minute delay in accessing defibrillation, survival after a heart attack drops by 10 per cent.

“The recent donation from the Police Property Act Fund will finance the relocation of six of our defibrillators and will undoubtedly improve the survival rate and health of our local community.”

Cathy Walker, PCSO Tracy Bicknell Eric Williams, PCSO Graeme Foster, Kas Fletcher, Lesley Kilner and John Rodriguez

PCSO Graeme Foster said: “The Henfield Area Response Team is a vital link to the Henfield community, providing invaluable support to 999 services.

“Volunteers can often arrive before an ambulance and start providing medical care that others may not be able to.

“I am pleased to have been able to support their work by securing this donation to help them ensure defibrillators are more publically accessible.“