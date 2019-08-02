Police hunt for man in connection with Hassocks burglary

Police investigating a burglary at a house in Hassocks are trying to trace a man captured on camera in the area.

Officers say they believe the man may have information about a break-in at a property in The Street in which a gold diamond ring was stolen.

Officers say a woman left her home there at about 11.40am on July 26 but discovered the burglary when she returned at 1.30pm. She discovered her kitchen window wide open and the lounge and bedroom had been searched and a ring had been stolen from her jewellery box.

Police say they want to trace a man described as white, aged between 50 and 60, 6 ft tall, with black or brown thinning hair. He was wearing glasses, black trousers, a white buttoned shirt and pink rubber gloves.

Crime investigator Kim Martin said: “If you can help us identify the man captured in the footage please get in touch with us.

“The victim is shaken by the incident and the ring which was stolen is of sentimental value to her.

“If you can help our investigation report online or ring 101 quoting serial 708 of 26/07.”