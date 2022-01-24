Police officer receives national bravery award after life-saving effort in Ditchling

Detective Superintendent Stuart Hale received the Royal Humane Society award, after he stopped and undertook CPR on an injured motorcyclist for almost 15 minutes to keep the rider alive until the doctors arrived.

In 2019, a van pulled out a van pulled out of the Ditchling Common Industrial Estate into the path of a Harley Davidson and Detective Superintendent Hale – who was off duty – managed to get a pulse and shallow breathing commenced on the injured rider.

Detective Superintendent Hale said: “I was extremely grateful for the thorough and regular training in administering CPR that all police officers receive which meant, when I and others needed to use it to save the motorcyclist’s life, I was able to advise them on what to do and take the lead in giving mouth to mouth.

Detective Superintendent Stuart Hale received the Royal Humane Society award, after he stopped and undertook CPR on an injured motorcyclist for almost 15 minutes to keep the rider alive until the doctors arrived.

“There were so many members of the public who stopped to help, directing traffic, seeking the assistance of emergency services, helping administer first aid and comforting witnesses who were distressed. They too should be recognised for their help in saving this man’s life.”

The award is given only to those who demonstrate acts of bravery when saving or attempting to save someone's life.