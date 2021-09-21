Police search for missing 13-year-old girl from Pease Pottage

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: "Police are searching for 13-year-old Daisy, who is missing from Pease Pottage.

"Daisy was last seen around 6.50am on Monday (September 20) getting on a bus to Crawley, but failed to turn up at school that morning as expected.

"She is described as white, 5' 7" in height, of slim build, with long brown hair and multiple ear piercings. She is believed to be carrying a black handbag with gold metal on it.

