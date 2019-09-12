Popular West Sussex bonfire event has been cancelled

A popular bonfire event in West Sussex has been cancelled for 2019.

The decision to cancel this year's Littlehampton Bonfire celebrations was made at a meeting of the society's committee last night (Tuesday 10).

The Littlehampton Bonfire Society volunteers ahead of the 2017 celebrations

In a letter to its members which has now been sent out, Susan Baker, the society's press relations officer, said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I must inform you that at this week’s meeting of the bonfire society committee it was decided by vote that we have to cancel this year’s Littlehampton torchlight parade, mammoth bonfire and firework display on 26th October.

"This decision was not taken lightly. Everyone on the committee was filled with sadness at this decision.

Joan Newman from the bonfire society

"We have all worked extremely hard to work towards this year’s bonfire night. And let me be clear, we all hope that next year we will be back as strong as ever!

"We plan to continue with all fund raising events and actively seek for more members and more volunteers so that we may continue."

The reasons why it had to be cancelled this year, the letter said was due to 'our current inability to put on a safe event' due to insufficient volunteers to build and guard the bonfire, marshal the event and help clear up after the event.

Susan added that there were also few entries into the parade and a low number of charity collectors.

Joan Newman, the society's secretary, said: "We will carry on fundraising to ensure we can come back next year with the help of the people of Littlehampton."

If you would like to save the event and volunteer for the 2020 celebrations, email littlehamptonbonfiresociety@hotmail.co.uk.

(Video: a previous Littlehampton Bonfire parade)