‘Positive’ meeting to resolve traffic chaos at Burgess Hill McDonald’s

Progress has been made in finding a resolution to the traffic chaos at McDonald’s in Burgess Hill, according to the leader of the town council.

Pru Moore, leader of Burgess Hill Town Council, said this week that a ‘positive’ meeting had taken place at the fast food restaurant in Civic Way, Queen Elizabeth Avenue.

Residents have complained for some time about traffic issues at McDonald's in Burgess Hill. Photo by Steve Robards

She told the Middy: “We had a very positive meeting with the district council senior officers at McDonald’s to find a resolution to the road issues.

“Very positive discussions took place and both parties are looking to seek a resolution. Further meetings are to follow.”

The fast food restaurant had a £1.3million makeover last year but since then residents have complained about queues forming on to the nearby roundabout, blocking other drivers.

Middy readers have described the current situation a ‘shambles’, while elected councillors have called for action.

Read more here: Traffic at the McDonald’s roundabout is a shambles

Calls for solution to traffic 'chaos' at Burgess Hill McDonald's

Since residents raised concerns about the issues, conversations have been taking place with the district council, police and the franchise owner.

Previous suggestions to resolve the road issues included the entrance to the drive-thru being redesigned and refreshing the current yellow markings.

Read more here: ‘Down to Burgess Hill McDonald’s to help reduce drive-thru queues’

What do you think? Email our newsdesk at middy.news@jpimedia.co.uk