Power of Music returns to Haywards Heath for the third time tommorow.

This year, Rok Skool Promotions is to host a gig tomorrow afternoon at The Orchards shopping centre – and will showcase a mix of young and up-and-coming local acts, plus tribute acts, including Amy Winehouse, Tina Turner and Jim Hendrix.

Hereward, Rok Skool’s director, said: “Friday is going to be fresh, funky and fun as The Orchards suddenly gets hip!”

The talent show continues at The Orchards on Saturday at 10.30am, going through until 4pm, with a selection of music including Oathall College Orchestra, Warden Park Choir, St Paul’s Steel Pans, the Larynx Singers, Hangelton Youth Brass Band and all the massed choirs of the local primary schools, under the direction of Sarah Rolfe.

REZA Community Orchestra, run by Ensemble Reza under its conductor Steve Drummer, will also be there.

Orchards manager Nicola Bird said: “I know our new Friday gig will definitely get us all dancing in the street, but I can’t wait to hear all the children singing their hearts out – it always makes me cry; they’re so beautiful and the whole Festival will bring such joy and happiness to all of us. We are so lucky here to have such amazing young talent!”

READ MORE: Burgess Hill woman crowned England’s Strongest Woman

‘Inadequate’ Burgess Hill nursing home put in special measures