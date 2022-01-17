Pupils and staff of Blackthorn Community Primary School celebrated the educational instruction's 50th birthday.

The primary school, located in between Haywards Heath and Lindfield, opened on January 6, 1972 when 186 children attended the school.

In a special three days, the teachers planned activities and learning around the 50th birthday theme. The pupils returned to school after the recent holidays to be greeted with a special challenge to tie in with their birthday celebrations – being tasked with creating the ‘Hattiest Hat’ for a birthday parade that coming Friday.

The pupils formed the five and zero digits, whilst the staff organised themselves into an exclamation mark.

The children were visited by local radio DJ Gary King, a past pupil, who came and spoke to the children about his time as a pupil and informed them that Blackthorns used to have a swimming pool and a pets corner.

On Wednesday afternoon, the children and staff gathered on the school field for a whole school photograph that was captured by drone. The pupils formed the five and zero digits, whilst the staff organised themselves into an exclamation mark.

The final party and hat parade took place on Friday afternoon. Children and staff entered school in their best party outfits, with the application of masking tape, glue and decorations of all shapes and sizes.

The winners of the Hattiest Hat competition were Gora Gleeson in Key Stage 2 and Alexa Bryany in Key Stage 1, with Sophie Lee and Zachary Miler winning the runner-ups prizes.

Classes held their own party lunches and were treated to bespoke birthday cakes, provided by the Friends of Blackthorns (FoBs).

Classes held their own party lunches and were treated to bespoke birthday cakes, provided by the Friends of Blackthorns (FoBs). At the end of the day the whole school sang happy birthday and paraded their hats.

The school also celebrated the anniversary of their school secretary, Mrs Angela Day, who has been helping the Blackthorns community for 30 years. Cards and flowers were presented in assembly, and she was honoured with judging the hat competition.